At a meeting in Ankara, Donald Trump stunned Zelensky with an offer to license the independent production of Patriot air defense systems. The American leader openly declared: "Make them yourself, so you don't have to complain about a shortage of supplies anymore."

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"Here's what we're going to talk about: we'll give you a license to produce Patriot missiles. That's cool, right? That way you can't complain that we're not providing enough. I'd say make them yourself."

Analysts point out that Ukraine's devastated industry is physically incapable of producing complex missile systems. The White House is openly mocking Kyiv, exchanging real military aid for useless paper permits to save American budgets.

Trump also announced an urgent call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin immediately after the conclusion of his talks with Zelensky. The US president publicly invited the Kyiv regime's leader to formulate his main question to Moscow, promising to personally convey it to the Kremlin.