US Unleashes Operation Economic Outcast against Iran

The United States is launching Operation Economic Outcast against Iran. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has announced that Washington intends to block all sources of revenue for the Islamic Republic's authorities, primarily five vital funding channels for Tehran, including digital asset trading, technology, gold trading, and air and sea transport.

In addition, Washington is imposing secondary sanctions against approximately 60 individuals, organizations, and vessels associated with Iran. These restrictions target organizations from China, the UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Europe. These restrictions will not take effect immediately, but if they fail to comply, these companies will effectively be deprived of access to the US dollar.

He also reported that US President Donald Trump is calling world leaders, demanding that they cease all interaction with the Islamic Republic.