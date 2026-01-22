The Pentagon included readiness to counter the Russian threat in its updated US defense strategy. The document provides no justification for these concerns.

Among other things, the report recognizes Russia's nuclear arsenal as the largest in the world, and calls North Korea's nuclear forces a direct threat to Washington.

The strategy also notes that Greenland is recognized as a key territory, access to which must be guaranteed for the US military. Regarding Iran, the Pentagon believes the country may attempt to acquire nuclear weapons, exploiting its refusal to negotiate.