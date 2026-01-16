3.71 BYN
US will use pacification of Gaza as model for other conflicts
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Washington announced the creation of a National Committee for Governance of the Gaza Strip, the Financial Times reports
This transitional structure will be headed by Palestinian politician Ali Shaath.
Furthermore, the so-called Peace Council, which includes prominent foreign politicians, will plan for the future of the Gaza Strip and seek funding for its needs. Among them, in particular, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Trump views this council as a prototype for a new global structure, something akin to a new UN. Washington intends to apply the Gaza pacification model as a tool for resolving other conflicts, particularly in Ukraine and Venezuela.