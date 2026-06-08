US won't Return Troops until Vilnius Starts Dialogue with Minsk

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f97f0fdd-7405-4256-bfe8-094fa1d35cf3/conversions/6e225cbb-24d0-4b31-afe9-9f5f313fc71d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f97f0fdd-7405-4256-bfe8-094fa1d35cf3/conversions/6e225cbb-24d0-4b31-afe9-9f5f313fc71d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f97f0fdd-7405-4256-bfe8-094fa1d35cf3/conversions/6e225cbb-24d0-4b31-afe9-9f5f313fc71d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f97f0fdd-7405-4256-bfe8-094fa1d35cf3/conversions/6e225cbb-24d0-4b31-afe9-9f5f313fc71d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Washington's ultimatum: the US will not return soldiers to Lithuania until Vilnius starts dialogue with Minsk.

According to the Lithuanian portal Delfi, the US has repeatedly called on Lithuania to resume contacts with Belarus to resolve the issue of potash fertilizer transit. However, Vilnius has ignored these recommendations.