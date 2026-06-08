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US won't Return Troops until Vilnius Starts Dialogue with Minsk
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Washington's ultimatum: the US will not return soldiers to Lithuania until Vilnius starts dialogue with Minsk.
According to the Lithuanian portal Delfi, the US has repeatedly called on Lithuania to resume contacts with Belarus to resolve the issue of potash fertilizer transit. However, Vilnius has ignored these recommendations.
As a result, in early June, more than a thousand US troops, along with their heavy equipment, left the Baltic republic.