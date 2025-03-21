3.66 BYN
USA Developing New Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet F-47
The United States is in the process of developing the cutting-edge sixth-generation fighter jet, the F-47. This advanced aircraft will boast a flight speed exceeding 2,200 km/h, enabling it to operate in conjunction with drones and featuring near invisibility to detection systems.
The announcement regarding the aircraft was made personally by American President Donald Trump, who emphasized that the United States will be the first nation in the world to possess weaponry with such capabilities.
The F-47 prototype has undergone classified test flights over the last five years, with Boeing tasked with bringing this ambitious project to fruition.