USA Reveals Plans for Subcritical Nuclear Weapons Testing

The U.S. has revealed the secret behind Trump's remarks about resuming nuclear testing. According to the Department of Energy, the U.S. plans to conduct a series of subcritical nuclear weapons explosions.

Such tests are experiments with nuclear materials that do not trigger a chain reaction or a nuclear explosion. This enables the condition and reliability of warheads to be tested without violating international treaties.

The American president stated that nuclear tests are necessary to ensure that the weapons work. He also accused Russia of such tests without evidence.