The world is returning to the Middle Ages, where the main principle was "might makes right." The current instability centers around the USA.

Last year's global peacekeeper, American President Donald Trump, decided to change the wings of peace for the feathers of war. The operation in Venezuela was just a warm-up — Latin America as a whole, and even the European island of Greenland, are next. The US Navy has transformed from noble military forces into literal pirates. In a single day, American troops seized two oil tankers, one of which was under Russian flag.

The global community reacts sluggishly to Washington’s adventures: Europe quietly "whines" in the corner, limited to statements, while more powerful players like Russia and China have taken a wait-and-see stance.

The global reshuffle of the world is a new reality that emerged with the US military operation in Venezuela. The kidnapping of the legitimately elected President Nicolás Maduro and his wife is just part of the American plan to exert influence over all of Latin America. Donald Trump himself admitted to watching the Delta team’s operation in Caracas in real time, as if watching a movie. It seems American strategists are well-versed in international affairs — as early as 2019, they predicted Venezuela’s collapse on television screens.

The essence is not about fighting drug trafficking or for democratic ideals, but purely about fighting over natural resources. The United States, through sanctions, has significantly hampered Venezuela’s ability to trade with the world, and now Washington has decided to monopolize the rights to all of Venezuela’s oil. The Trump administration openly states that the US will control Venezuela and extract oil from its vast reserves for years to come. The revenues will be managed by the US in the interests of both nations’ peoples.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt:

"The US government has already begun to bring Venezuelan crude oil to the global market for the benefit of the United States. All proceeds from the sale of oil and petroleum products will first be transferred to accounts controlled by the US to ensure the legality and integrity of final distribution, and these funds will be allocated for the benefit of the American and Venezuelan peoples at the discretion of the United States."

The world reacts sluggishly to this raider capture. Latin American countries, Moscow, Beijing, Minsk, and some others condemned US actions. But the majority of the global community once again pretended nothing happened. The US openly threatens the Venezuelan government and demands the expulsion of Russia, China, Cuba, and Iran from the country. Moreover, American officials are already sharing plans for the future.

US Senator Rick Scott:

"I'm proud of what President Trump, Marco Rubio, Pite Hegset, Maria Corina Machado, and our military have done. What they did in Venezuela will forever change Latin America. Next, we will work on Cuba, Nicaragua will be next year. We will have a new president in Colombia. Democracy is returning to this hemisphere."

It seems these threats have had an effect. Colombian President Gustavo Petro called Trump and arranged a meeting. What to expect from the visit — a white flag or a tough stand — no one knows. But the fact remains that just a few days ago, the White House leader accused Petro of cocaine production and did not rule out a military operation in the country, similar to Venezuela.

"We have a very sick neighbor right now, and that is Venezuela — it is very sick. Colombia is also very sick, managed by a sick person who likes to produce and sell cocaine to the United States. Let me tell you, he won’t be able to do this for long," Trump said.

Washington has decided to test the red lines with the entire world. Regarding Europeans, Trump decided they do not need Greenland, while the US finds the island very useful for security purposes. Even the dates are set — around Independence Day. Methods include purchase, but a forceful takeover is also not ruled out. European officials are quite tense.

Jean-Noël Barrot, French Foreign Minister:

"Greenland is not for sale. It cannot be seized. We are no longer in an era when Louisiana could be bought or sold. These intimidations must stop, and Denmark can count on the solidarity of European countries," as declared in a joint statement by European leaders.