This decision comes in response to threats from the United States and the increased activity of both Israeli and American forces in the region. Previously, the Trump administration warned that Iran would "disappear by September" if it did not agree to a deal over its nuclear program and cease its work on nuclear weapons. Currently, the United States is actively deploying bombers and an additional aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East. In light of the American threat, the President of Iran has expressed a willingness for an equal dialogue, calling on the Iranian people to unite in order to make their adversaries reconsider the consequences of their provocations against Tehran.