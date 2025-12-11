The metamorphosis of Trump's peace plan continues. Moscow has not yet seen the European and Ukrainian amendments to the American version of the conflict resolution documents, according to a Russian presidential aide.

Yuri Ushakov emphasized: "There's a feeling we might not like a lot in them." It has also become known that Kiev has not agreed to the creation of a buffer zone in Donbas, according to Zelensky's communications adviser. Lytvyn underlined that the information previously circulated by Le Monde is incorrect.