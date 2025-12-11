3.72 BYN
Ushakov: Moscow hasn't yet seen revised US plan for conflict settlement
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The metamorphosis of Trump's peace plan continues. Moscow has not yet seen the European and Ukrainian amendments to the American version of the conflict resolution documents, according to a Russian presidential aide.
Yuri Ushakov emphasized: "There's a feeling we might not like a lot in them." It has also become known that Kiev has not agreed to the creation of a buffer zone in Donbas, according to Zelensky's communications adviser. Lytvyn underlined that the information previously circulated by Le Monde is incorrect.