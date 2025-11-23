Ushakov: The American plan will be finalized by Russia, Ukraine, US, and EU

The draft American plan for Ukraine will be subject to revision and modification by Russia, Ukraine, the US, and Europe. This was stated by Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, according to BelTA.

"We were given a draft that is being discussed. And, as you know, it will naturally be revised and modified by us, and probably by the Ukrainian, American, and European sides. This is a very serious issue. But so far, as I said, no one has discussed it with us," the Russian presidential aide said.

Ushakov noted that many other settlement plan options are currently being floated, in addition to the US plan that the Russian side has reviewed.

"Mr. Rubio announced that the Geneva talks with the Ukrainians were completely satisfactory to the American side. But he also said there were 28 points, and there were also 26 points. There's a lot of stuff, plus a lot of speculation, it's unclear who to believe. But we believe what we've seen, what was conveyed to us through the appropriate channels," Ushakov told reporters.