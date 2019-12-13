Candidates of ministers in new composition of Russian government approved

State Duma deputies have approved candidates for ministerial posts in the new composition of the Russian government, RIA Novosti reports.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov, Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov, Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Construction and Housing Irek Faizullin, Minister of Education and Science Valery Falkov, Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexei Chekunkov, Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Communications Maksut Shadaev retained their positions.