Ukrainians want negotiations and peace - data of sociological survey
The data of the social survey published in Ukraine, demonstrates the fatigue of citizens from the war. For the first time 45% of respondents spoke in favor of a diplomatic solution to the conflict. This is evidence of an important turning point in public opinion, although there are still more supporters of war to a victorious end (by three and a bit percent).
The supporters of peace are probably even more numerous simply because in Ukraine, admitting unwillingness to fight is fraught with jail, beatings, or at least dismissal. Nevertheless, the country's citizens have overcome the hypnosis of patriotic propaganda. All TV channels are promising Ukrainians an imminent victory parade in Crimea, but the severity of losses, corruption and general impoverishment are forcing people to sober up - almost half of the population is already able to think straight.
