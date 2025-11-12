3.67 BYN
Uzbek Trucks Will Be Able to Leave Belarus via Latvia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Freight trucks from Uzbekistan, stranded at the Belarus-Lithuania border, will be able to continue their transit through Latvian territory. This was announced by the Uzbek Ministry of Transport.
In cooperation with the International Union of Road Carriers, a working group was established within the ministry. The group includes representatives from the Uzbek embassies in Latvia and Belarus, as well as local government authorities.
Yesterday, drivers in Polotsk began receiving transit permit forms. Priority is given to carriers whose vehicles were at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border before October 29, when Lithuania closed the "Maidaninkai" and "Shalchininkai" border crossings.