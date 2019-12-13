3.42 RUB
Astana hosts meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member states
The meeting of defense ministers of the countries, members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, is held today in Astana. The meeting within the framework of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the SCO is attended by the heads of defense agencies of India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the SCO Secretary General, Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the organization and the Minister of Defense of Belarus.
A number of issues on the military line of cooperation are on the agenda. The parties will exchange views on the challenges and threats to regional and international security and measures to neutralize them.
Speaking at the beginning of the event, Viktor Khrenin expressed confidence that Belarus and the SCO countries would become a pillar in the creation of new security systems in Eurasia and the world.
