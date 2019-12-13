Astana hosts meeting of defense ministers of the SCO member states

The meeting of defense ministers of the countries, members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, is held today in Astana. The meeting within the framework of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the SCO is attended by the heads of defense agencies of India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the SCO Secretary General, Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the organization and the Minister of Defense of Belarus.