Rally in Barcelona in support of Belarusians and against anti-democratic U.S. and EU policies

The Catalans are together with the Belarusians. A rally against the anti-democratic and aggressive policies of the United States and the European Union was held on September 19 near the U.S. Consulate General in Barcelona. The Members of the Communist Party of Catalonia and the Association in support of Belarus spoke against the sanctions of Brussels and the White House. The Catalans condemned the predatory policy of the West, and stated that "Belarus is not alone" in defending its sovereignty.

By the way, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Catalonia Albert Santin was present at the rally. He has been to Belarus more than once, so he openly opposes the aggression of the West against our country.

