3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
19 people killed in Belgorod due to Ukrainian shelling on May 12
In Belgorod (RF), 19 people were killed and 27 injured due to shelling on May 12, BelTA informs.
The main part of the rubble of a residential building on Shchorsa Street has been dismantled, and the bodies of 15 people have been recovered. Three more civilians were killed during the evening shelling on May 12. A woman, wounded on May 11, also died in hospital. Gladkov summarized that the region lost 19 people yesterday.
It is also reported about 27 injured due to shelling, six of whom will be sent to federal clinics.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All