EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

19 people killed in Belgorod due to Ukrainian shelling on May 12

In Belgorod (RF), 19 people were killed and 27 injured due to shelling on May 12, BelTA informs.

The main part of the rubble of a residential building on Shchorsa Street has been dismantled, and the bodies of 15 people have been recovered. Three more civilians were killed during the evening shelling on May 12. A woman, wounded on May 11, also died in hospital. Gladkov summarized that the region lost 19 people yesterday.

It is also reported about 27 injured due to shelling, six of whom will be sent to federal clinics.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All