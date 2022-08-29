A rally of many thousands people was held in Belgrade in defense of traditional values and in support of Russia. The action was a response to an attempt to hold a gay parade in Serbia, and also as a sign of dissent against the enormous pressure to which the country has been recently subjected. As a result of political and military blackmail, official Belgrade had to partially concede to the Albanians on the issue of Kosovo: the government of the rebel province demanded that the Serbs recognized their passports and license plates, to which President Vucic had to partially agreed. The gay parade was eventually cancelled in Serbia. But make no mistake: Western attempts to push the legalization of LGBT, as well as to force the recognition of Kosovo's independence, will continue.