We see attempts to rewrite history every day. The Latvian authorities renamed the 9th of May as the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Ukraine. It has been declared a mourning day, so mass entertainment and festive events, as well as fireworks, are prohibited. In Lithuania, since May 8, police units will be strengthened in the country, which will begin to monitor the persons wearing the St. George's ribbon and other symbols that are prohibited there. Violators face fines and dismissal. The St. George's Ribbon is also banned in Moldova.



Estonia, on the eve of May 9, revoked the residence permit of the Bronze Soldier defender. Maxim Reva was born and grew up in Estonia. He was guilty of leading the organization "Night Watch", which guarded the monument to the Soviet soldier-liberator.



Germany



The German authorities, in order to avoid unnecessary provocations, decided to ban public demonstration of Ukrainian symbols at commemoration events. The controversial Ukrainian Ambassador in Berlin Andrey Melnik called this decision a slap in the face and added that against such a background all assurances of solidarity with Kiev are an empty sound.



Ukraine



Kiev itself did not officially ban Victory Day celebrations, but warned that it would increase street patrols. The accomplices of the Ukrainian regime continue to publicly destroy historical memory. A monument to Soviet pilots was desecrated in Zaporozhye. They removed the red stars from the wings and replaced them with yellow and blue symbols.



