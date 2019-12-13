PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Monument to Soviet Army dismantled in Bulgaria

Bulgaria resumed the dismantling of the monument to the Soviet Army, installed as a sign of victory over Nazism in Sofia. The local authorities decided on the demolition, referring to the emergency condition of the monument, but the work was suspended at the request of the Vozrozhdeniye party.

The Sofia Administrative Court ruled the demolition illegal, but Bulgaria's Supreme Administrative Court ruled otherwise, and the process resumed.

The facing plates with inscriptions were removed from the monument. Earlier, the bronze figures of the monument were cut into pieces and transported to a temporary storage warehouse.

