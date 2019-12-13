3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Thirty-nine babies die at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza
IDF ground forces continue to operate in the Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the ground operation, the Israeli military has already taken control of 11 Hamas posts. Today, the fighting moved to the territory of the hospital complex "Al-Shifa", which was previously hit by air strikes. Medics and the wounded are unable to leave the building. The hospital is almost completely de-energized. Only the emergency room has electricity. Surgeons are forced to perform operations in the dark by flashlight. The Gaza Health Ministry said 39 premature babies who were in incubators at the hospital have died.
Since the fighting began, 47 medical centers have gone completely out of service and 198 medical workers have been killed. Hospitals are short of medicines and refrigerators in morgues are not working.
Mohammed Qandil, director of the emergency department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis:
Water is not available right now. Electricity is also not available. Now we are appealing to the world: "If you still have a conscience, please act."
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All