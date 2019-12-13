Thirty-nine babies die at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

IDF ground forces continue to operate in the Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the ground operation, the Israeli military has already taken control of 11 Hamas posts. Today, the fighting moved to the territory of the hospital complex "Al-Shifa", which was previously hit by air strikes. Medics and the wounded are unable to leave the building. The hospital is almost completely de-energized. Only the emergency room has electricity. Surgeons are forced to perform operations in the dark by flashlight. The Gaza Health Ministry said 39 premature babies who were in incubators at the hospital have died.