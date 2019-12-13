The NATO summit opens in Brussels today. The heads of state and government of the alliance countries will decide on the development of a new strategic concept. The 32nd meeting will be the first since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic and the first since the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States, and will also be the shortest in the last 20 years. The working session will last 2,5 hours only. Roads have already been blocked in the center of the Belgian capital. Local residents were warned of a possible shutdown of mobile communications and the Internet.