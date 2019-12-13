3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
NATO summit opens in Brussels
The NATO summit opens in Brussels today. The heads of state and government of the alliance countries will decide on the development of a new strategic concept. The 32nd meeting will be the first since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic and the first since the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States, and will also be the shortest in the last 20 years. The working session will last 2,5 hours only. Roads have already been blocked in the center of the Belgian capital. Local residents were warned of a possible shutdown of mobile communications and the Internet.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All