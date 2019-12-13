Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held in St. Petersburg in December

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his message to the heads of EAEU countries in January came up with an initiative to discuss together the progress of realization of strategic directions of development of Eurasian integration, as well as to start preparing new documents of long-term planning, which will determine the vectors of interaction for the future.

"In December, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in St. Petersburg. In addition to a report on the work done, it is important to present our leaders with concrete initiatives to fill our cooperation. It is proposed to fix them in the declaration on the main tasks and key directions of further development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union, and to adopt this strategic document at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, where our leaders will gather at the end of the year," said Mikhail Mishustin.