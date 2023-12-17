Children taken away from Ukrainian women in EU

More and more often they take away children from the Ukrainian refugees in Europe. According to the office of the Commissioner for human rights, there were at least 240 cases in the summer alone, when local social services took away babies from parents or guardians. In particular, in Poland, as of August, 75 Ukrainian children were taken away from their families. In Italy - 7, in France - 11. Fictitious reasons are used as a pretext. For example, skipping school without a valid reason, suspicion of family conflicts or allegedly strange behavior of parents. There are also three known cases when children born to Ukrainians with temporary protection status were taken away right in the maternity homes. In addition, mothers' right to travel to Ukraine together with their children has to be proved in court. As lawyers say, it seems that Europe is interested in keeping Ukrainian children. Why? The question is open.