Estonia wants to recognize Moscow Patriarchate as terrorist organization
Bartholomew's night and witch hunt. This is how the Russian Orthodox Church reacted to the initiative of the head of the Interior Ministry of Estonia on the recognition of the Moscow Patriarchate as a terrorist organization.
In the Baltic Republic they want to ban the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church by court order. The Estonian minister considers this necessary because the church allegedly "obeys Putin." Discontent is also caused by statements against Western values.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has already commented on the matter. In her opinion, "all signs of mental illness are evident." At the same time, Zakharova pointed out to official Tallinn the illogic of recognizing the Moscow Patriarchate as a terrorist organization. It turns out that, according to the Estonian authorities, the Pope communicates with terrorists.
