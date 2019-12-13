Estonians carrying flowers to Bronze Soldier, motor rally in honor of Victory Day held in Cologne

The great confrontation lasted1,418 days and nights.The Soviet people played a decisive role in the fight against fascism. This Victory is sacred! On this day, we need to remember that tens of thousands of Soviet soldiers died in the battle for Berlin.



Germany



A new historic Victory has also been won in Germany today. In defiance of Russophobic sentiments, a motor rally was held in Cologne to celebrate the Victory Day. Several hundred participants celebrated 77 years of victory over Nazi Germany under Russian and Soviet flags, with calls for peace and condemnation of discrimination.



Estonia



In spite of bans, Estonians carried flowers to the foot of the Bronze Soldier at the War Cemetery in Tallinn. Wreaths to the monument "Fallen in World War II" were also laid by the staff of the Belarusian embassy in the Republic of Estonia.



Belgium



The staff of the Belarusian embassy in Belgium laid a wreath to the memorial to Soviet citizens who fell during the liberation of Belgium. At the monument "The Wall of the Firing Squad," the embassy officials paid tribute to the Belgians who died during World War II.



Georgia



The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Georgia and the diplomatic staff of the Embassy laid a wreath and flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



Armenia



The commemorative events on the occasion of the great Victory Day were held in Yerevan. About 600 thousand Armenians, 20% of the population of the small mountainous republic, took part in the Great Patriotic War.



Moldova



Residents of Kishinev came out today to celebrate the great holiday, but without traditional St. George's ribbons (they are forbidden by the decision of the parliament). But this does not spoil the sunny mood of the processions under the Soviet banners.



