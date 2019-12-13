EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Monument to Soviet soldiers desecrated in Estonia

Another act of vandalism was recorded in Estonia. The unknown people desecrated the monument to Soviet soldiers. The police recorded the desecration of the monument to the crossing of the river Emajõgi, located in Tartu County.

