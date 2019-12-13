Estonia fighting remains of Red Army soldiers

Estonia continues to "fight" with the graves of Soviet soldiers. They plan to excavate the territory of the memorial complex and rebury the Red Army soldiers on the island of Saaremaa, informs local radio.

Local authorities intend to dismantle 90 tombstones with five-pointed stars, as, quote, "it is not beautiful." They are going to leave only the memorial pillar in the shape of a sword. At the same time, the Department for the Protection of Antiquities believes that it is necessary to keep both the pillar and the slabs, as they make a whole from the artistic and architectural point of view.