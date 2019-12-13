3.43 RUB
Estonia pulls in armored vehicles to Russian border
Mass movement of armored vehicles was recorded by Estonians. Local residents actively disseminate images of tanks rushing along the roads in the Internet. It is noted that the vehicles move towards the Russian border.
"Never before have there been so many tanks and armored personnel carriers in the east of the country," eyewitnesses say.
