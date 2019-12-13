PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Monument to war criminals, SS soldiers installed in Estonia

The revival of Nazism in Estonia. The country again installed a monument to the soldiers of the 20th Estonian SS Division. The memorial was dismantled 15 years ago, but over time, Tallinn decided to rehabilitate war criminals. According to the local authorities, talks about returning the monument from the military museum have been going on for several years.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All