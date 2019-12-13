3.42 RUB
Monument to war criminals, SS soldiers installed in Estonia
The revival of Nazism in Estonia. The country again installed a monument to the soldiers of the 20th Estonian SS Division. The memorial was dismantled 15 years ago, but over time, Tallinn decided to rehabilitate war criminals. According to the local authorities, talks about returning the monument from the military museum have been going on for several years.
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
