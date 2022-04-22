Polish fence criticized in European Parliament

Weather in Belarus
Brest0°
Gomel0°
Vitebsk-1°
Mogilev-1°
Grodno1°
Minsk-1°
Minsk
-1°
The fact that the Polish fence project violates EU rules on nature conservation and threatens vulnerable animal species is also known in the European Parliament. MEPs from liberal, leftist forces and the Green Party condemn the European Commission for not sanctioning Poland for building a wall along the Polish-Belarusian border that crosses Belovezhskaya Pushcha.
The construction of a 186-kilometer wall launched in February allegedly to prevent a migrant threat, caused the anger of environmentalists. After all, the fate of the last primeval forest in Europe is a concern of international importance.