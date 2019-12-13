3.42 RUB
Rallies held in Europe in support of peace talks in Ukraine
Citizens of the FRG again called for peace talks to end the Ukrainian conflict. In addition to sponsoring arms, the protesters are also dissatisfied with the rise in prices in Germany. Demonstrators accused the Scholz government of destroying the middle class in the country.
The participants in a rally in Sofia on Liberation Day also called for peace. Those gathered recalled Russia's role in liberating Bulgaria from Ottoman rule, marched with Bulgarian and Russian flags, and sang patriotic songs. A small group of Kiev supporters with Bulgarian and Ukrainian flags was also seen, nevertheless without incident.
