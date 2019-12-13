PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Christmas celebrations under threat in Europe

Celebrations are under threat In Austria, Germany and Spain Christmas. It became known that terrorist attacks were planned in the churches of Cologne, Vienna and Madrid during holiday services.

According to the portal "Focus Online", they were going to be organized by an Islamist terrorist cell. Several arrests have already been made.

A sniffer dog has been deployed in Cologne Cathedral to search for explosives. The Vienna police reported that security measures in public places during the Christmas holidays have been strengthened in connection with the increased threat of terrorism in Europe.

