3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Gaza destroys foundations of respect for human life, says UN
The mass killing of civilians in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a human rights disaster. This was stated by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, writes BelTA.
According to him, "some see the killing of civilians either as acceptable collateral damage or as a deliberate and useful weapon of war," but it is "a humanitarian and human rights catastrophe."
"It represents the destruction of the most basic respect for human values. The killing of so many civilians cannot be written off as collateral damage. Not in a kibbutz. Not in a refugee camp. And not in a hospital," he said.
The High Commissioner believes that the mass deaths of children in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can only serve extremism, which will continue to be passed on from generation to generation.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All