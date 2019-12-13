Gaza destroys foundations of respect for human life, says UN

The mass killing of civilians in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a human rights disaster. This was stated by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, writes BelTA.

According to him, "some see the killing of civilians either as acceptable collateral damage or as a deliberate and useful weapon of war," but it is "a humanitarian and human rights catastrophe."

"It represents the destruction of the most basic respect for human values. The killing of so many civilians cannot be written off as collateral damage. Not in a kibbutz. Not in a refugee camp. And not in a hospital," he said.