Germans are outraged by the war propaganda of the state broadcaster ZDF for the youngest inhabitants. In the broadcast of the children's educational program "Logo", designed for elementary school children, the cruise missiles SCALP, Storm Shadow and Taurus, together with the Polish tank Leopard, came to life and spoke in children's voices. But most importantly - about what? They criticized Chancellor Scholz for delaying the delivery of long-range German missiles to Ukraine. The adult viewers did not like the video. In the comments it is called vile and indignant, why show such a thing to children?