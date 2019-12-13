3.42 RUB
German deputy fined for business in Belarus
In Germany, a deputy of the Parliament of Saxony was fined €20 thousand for business in our country. According to BILD, Jorg Dornau failed to notify the state authorities of his participation in the company "Tsybulka-Bel" within the statutory period.
Moreover, the MP was harshly criticized. Thus, the leader of the left parliamentary faction said, quote, "no one can just go to the dictatorship of Belarus and create a farm there. Especially no one from Germany." It is noteworthy that deputies are not forbidden to conduct such business by the laws of the FRG. At the moment it is known that Dornau was asked to clarify the situation.
