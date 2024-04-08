In the issue of the Ukrainian conflict, Slovakia goes against European democracy. The country's newly elected president Pellegrini opposes sending arms to the Kiev regime, while his election rival, according to the country's prime minister, would not hesitate to march Slovak battalions into Ukraine. Robert Fico fears Western countries may punish Bratislava for electing Peter Pellegrini as president of the republic.

And now the German Bundestag has called not to wait for decisions from Brussels, but to act against Bratislava and Budapest here and now. A deputy from Germany's largest opposition party said Slovakia and Hungary should leave the EU because of their stance on the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, the sympathy shown by Fico and Pellegrini towards the Russian president contradicts the values of the association, while Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is "Putin's Trojan horse in the EU". The German politician added that the European Union "should not and cannot tolerate this anymore".