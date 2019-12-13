PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Europe

Germany declares about shortage of tanks

Clear consequences of uncontrolled pumping Kiev with weapons. Germany began to talk about the shortage of tanks. The head of the arms concern said that they are not enough to protect Berlin and Munich and emphasized that there are about 300 combat-ready units left in the country. As a result of the agreement made with the German army for the production of 123 tanks, only 18 were actually ordered.

