3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Germany declares about shortage of tanks
Clear consequences of uncontrolled pumping Kiev with weapons. Germany began to talk about the shortage of tanks. The head of the arms concern said that they are not enough to protect Berlin and Munich and emphasized that there are about 300 combat-ready units left in the country. As a result of the agreement made with the German army for the production of 123 tanks, only 18 were actually ordered.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All