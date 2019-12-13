Law on foreign agents comes nto force in Georgia

On May 14, the Georgian Parliament adopted the law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” (Law on Foreign Agents) in the third reading. The adoption of the bill was supported by 84 parliamentarians, 30 opposed. On May 18, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the law, considering it an obstacle on the country's path to the EU. On May 27, the Georgian parliament launched a veto override procedure. The EU later said it deeply regretted the Georgian parliament's overriding of the veto on the law on foreign agents and was considering options to respond to the decision.