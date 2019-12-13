PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Law on foreign agents comes nto force in Georgia

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili signed the law on foreign agents, after which it came into force, BELTA reports citing TASS.

“Today I signed the law ‘On Transparency of Foreign Influence’. The purpose of this law is to strengthen Georgia's political, economic and social systems against foreign interference,” Papuashvili said at a briefing.

On May 14, the Georgian Parliament adopted the law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” (Law on Foreign Agents) in the third reading. The adoption of the bill was supported by 84 parliamentarians, 30 opposed. On May 18, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the law, considering it an obstacle on the country's path to the EU. On May 27, the Georgian parliament launched a veto override procedure. The EU later said it deeply regretted the Georgian parliament's overriding of the veto on the law on foreign agents and was considering options to respond to the decision.

