3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Masked men in camouflage break into Church of the Nativity of Christ in Ivano-Frankivsk
A group of about 200 masked people in camouflage broke into the Nativity of Christ Church in Ivano-Frankivsk. They stormed the church, broke down the side doors, broke in, pushed the congregation down the stairs, and used tear gas on the clergy. The police did not intervene (as they did in Odessa, when people in the building were burned alive) and watched indifferently.
Similar scenarios were prepared for the Belarusian believers by protesters in 2020. One of the points of their "underdevelopment" program was the establishment of the Belarusian Autocephalous Orthodox Church as an alternative to the existing one. And the methods were appropriate - raiding of churches and persecution of clergy and parishioners.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
300m Russian rubles attracted for number of joint projects on import substitution
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All