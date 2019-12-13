PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Masked men in camouflage break into Church of the Nativity of Christ in Ivano-Frankivsk

A group of about 200 masked people in camouflage broke into the Nativity of Christ Church in Ivano-Frankivsk. They stormed the church, broke down the side doors, broke in, pushed the congregation down the stairs, and used tear gas on the clergy. The police did not intervene (as they did in Odessa, when people in the building were burned alive) and watched indifferently.

Similar scenarios were prepared for the Belarusian believers by protesters in 2020. One of the points of their "underdevelopment" program was the establishment of the Belarusian Autocephalous Orthodox Church as an alternative to the existing one. And the methods were appropriate - raiding of churches and persecution of clergy and parishioners.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All