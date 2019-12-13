3.42 RUB
Monument to Soviet soldier demolished in Ivano-Frankivsk Region
Ukraine continues to kill the memory. Another episode of a cynical attempt to rewrite history occurred in the village of Verkhny Yasenov in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region. There they regarded a monument to a Soviet soldier as a culprit of all Ukrainian woes. The head of the village ordered the monument to be removed. Over the past eight years it was just one of hundreds monuments desecrated by neo-Nazis.
