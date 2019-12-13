Thousands of people in Cologne and Lubmin demand launch of Nord Stream 2

Thousands of people are dissatisfied with the introduction of the "gas tax". In Cologne and Lubmin. They demand to launch Nord Stream 2 and waive sanctions. In Miltenberg, protesters declare: Berlin must stop supplying arms abroad, especially now that unemployment is rising and the incomes are falling. And in Kassel, protesters blocked the entrance to a weapons factory, demanding an end to the military aid to Ukraine.



In the Netherlands, residents demanded that the authorities abandoned the U.S.-imposed military and sanctions adventures and focused their attention on solving domestic problems, first and foremost, looking for the ways out of the energy crisis. After the French and Czechs, the people of the Netherlands came to the rallies. In Amsterdam, there was a large anti-government demonstration demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister.



