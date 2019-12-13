Number of victims of passenger plane crash in Kazakhstan grows

It collapsed near Alma-Ata. 14 people died, 35 of them were injured, 22 of them are in extremely serious condition. There are 8 children among the victims.



The plane flying to Nur-Sultan immediately after takeoff, lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and collided with a two-story building in the residential sector. There were 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry clarifies whether our citizens were among them.



According to some reports, the captain survived.



About a thousand people work at the scene of the tragedy. The activities of Bek Air, which owned the crashed plane, and the flights of Fokker-100 aircraft were suspended until all the circumstances of the tragedy were clarified in Kazakhstan. This model for 107 passengers for short and medium flights was developed by the Dutch airline back in the 80s. Its production was closed in 1997.



