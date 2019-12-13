Memorial to Pushkin desecrated in Kiev

Another act of vandalism in Ukraine. In Kiev, unknown persons poured paint on the monument to Pushkin, and left provocative inscriptions, as well as on the statue of Shchors. Moreover, the monument to the great Russian poet has already been desecrated. Earlier, the poet's head was wrapped with a rag and scotch tape. And less than a month ago, a monument to Pushkin in Zaporozhye was demolished as part of the "decolonization process".