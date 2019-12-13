3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Memorial to Pushkin desecrated in Kiev
Another act of vandalism in Ukraine. In Kiev, unknown persons poured paint on the monument to Pushkin, and left provocative inscriptions, as well as on the statue of Shchors. Moreover, the monument to the great Russian poet has already been desecrated. Earlier, the poet's head was wrapped with a rag and scotch tape. And less than a month ago, a monument to Pushkin in Zaporozhye was demolished as part of the "decolonization process".
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All