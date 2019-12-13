Businessmen protest in Kiev

Demonstrators clash with police in Kiev. Individual entrepreneurs came out to Maidan there: the action is called "Burying Microbusiness". The protesters brought a coffin and wreaths, demanding that the authorities simplify the taxation system. However, the police did not let them pass either to the Rada, or to the President's office and took away the funeral paraphernalia. Later, detentions began in the center of the capital.

Despite the detentions, the column managed to break through the police cordon and approached the presidential office and the Verkhovna Rada. The protesters asked the head of the State Department to influence Zelensky, because "the word of the Western partners is a law for him". Some experts even predicted that the protest sentiments of businessmen are going to spread throughout the country, if the authorities fail to listen to the demands of the people.