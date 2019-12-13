3.40 RUB
Businessmen protest in Kiev
Demonstrators clash with police in Kiev. Individual entrepreneurs came out to Maidan there: the action is called "Burying Microbusiness". The protesters brought a coffin and wreaths, demanding that the authorities simplify the taxation system. However, the police did not let them pass either to the Rada, or to the President's office and took away the funeral paraphernalia. Later, detentions began in the center of the capital.
Despite the detentions, the column managed to break through the police cordon and approached the presidential office and the Verkhovna Rada. The protesters asked the head of the State Department to influence Zelensky, because "the word of the Western partners is a law for him". Some experts even predicted that the protest sentiments of businessmen are going to spread throughout the country, if the authorities fail to listen to the demands of the people.
The cyclical nature of Ukrainian politics can be traced in this situation. Every President's rule has gone through several stages, from universal enthusiasm and deification to total disappointment and hatred. Zelensky is now in the second stage of his political life. The last polls show only about 20% support. And his closest rivals have already launched a nationwide campaign of mass protests on the eve of the new political season.
