Candles lit in memory of victims and heroes of Great Patriotic War in Chisinau and Bishkek
The sorrowful day - the beginning of the Great Patriotic War was remembered in Russia. An action was held in the center of Moscow on Poklonnaya Hill. The participants, including veterans, honored guests and volunteers, lit candles to honor those who died during the war.
The embankment in the Russian capital was illuminated by the light of 1,418 candles - the number of days of the Great Patriotic War. The memorial actions are held in other Russian cities as well.
The "Candles of Memory" appeared in Chisinau at the memorial "Eternity" - also one for each day of the war. Those present honored the memory of the soldiers-liberators with a moment of silence.
A similar action took place in Kyrgyzstan. In Bishkek, to the sounds of Shostakovich's seventh symphony, the Leningrade blockade survivors and volunteers lit 1,418 candles to remember the victims and heroes of the Great Patriotic War.
