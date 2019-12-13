PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Chisinau protests against political repression

In Moldova, activists of the main opposition party held a protest rally in front of the local court of appeal. They seek the lifting of the ban on members of the "Chance" movement from running for representative power structures.

In the recent local elections, the opposition was practically outlawed: representatives of several parties were struck off the ballots. But even this did not bring victory to President Maia Sandu's party - citizens preferred independent candidates to her supporters.

However, the judicial institutions are controlled by the PAS presidential movement, so there is little chance that the opposition will be reinstated.

