In the West, the monuments to Soviet soldiers are increasingly becoming a bargaining chip. Klaipeda city council decided to dismantle the warriors' memorial in Sculpture Park. And they even chose a special date for the decision on June 22. The text of the statement reads: "The sculptural group should be written off as property unnecessary for municipal functions. The adequate Lithuanian citizens are outraged."



It hurts everyone, because it's history. Personally, I think it has nothing to do with the events that are happening now. It should not be touched. We must remember what happened. The only thing the mayor of Klaipeda promises is that the buried remains of soldiers will remain untouched.



