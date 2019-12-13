A split over aid to Ukraine in the U.S. Congress is growing. More and more opponents of funding emerge - they are already more than three dozen of them. Therefore, the White House has problems with the allocation of the next 24 billion dollars to Kiev. The amount of aid has already decreased 5 times. In Parliament, they wonder why they should send money uncontrollably to a country that cannot be considered civilized by any standards?

Marjorie Taylor Green, member of the U.S. House of Representatives:

“By the way, handing over $100 billion dollars to Ukraine is an egregious mistake. Ukraine is the worst country on Earth, selling children into sexual slavery and trafficking in children's organs.”