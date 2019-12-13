3.40 RUB
Anti-Ukrainian opposition grows stronger in U.S. Congress
A split over aid to Ukraine in the U.S. Congress is growing. More and more opponents of funding emerge - they are already more than three dozen of them. Therefore, the White House has problems with the allocation of the next 24 billion dollars to Kiev. The amount of aid has already decreased 5 times. In Parliament, they wonder why they should send money uncontrollably to a country that cannot be considered civilized by any standards?
Marjorie Taylor Green, member of the U.S. House of Representatives:
“By the way, handing over $100 billion dollars to Ukraine is an egregious mistake. Ukraine is the worst country on Earth, selling children into sexual slavery and trafficking in children's organs.”
Fox News TV channel devoted one of its programs to Ukraine's role in the corruption schemes of the American authorities. Author Jesse Watters says that the Pentagon, intelligence agencies and the White House itself have created a giant laundry for embezzlement and money laundering. Ukraine's potential is well known to Joe Biden. He and his son Hunter made more than one million from fraudulent schemes involving Burisma. Now this success story is repeated by many American agencies. The Pentagon, for example, has recently failed 5 audits and could not account for the use of 6 billion dollars in cooperation with the AFU.
