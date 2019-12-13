Latvia fails to find substitute for Belarusian medicines

Journalists of a local TV channel studied the issue of import substitution of medicines and found out that despite the policy of sanctions, 10% of medicines imported to Latvia from abroad are purchased in Belarus and Russia.

In the political field of the Baltic Republic there were calls to ban the supply of these products. But the Ministry of Health did not support the idea, as Latvia does not have the necessary analogs. Apparently, they did not agree on the price with Western companies. Or they simply see no reason to refuse affordable and high-quality medicines.